Rams vs. Panthers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 1 NFC matchup

Real football has begun around the NFL, and in the NFC, in particular, the 2019 schedule is wasting no time putting on display a pair of potential playoff contenders in the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, who travel east on Sunday for an anticipated Week 1 showdown.

The Rams and Panthers didn't have a whole lot of similarities a year ago. L.A. stormed out to a 13-3 record under hotshot coach Sean McVay, with quarterback Jared Goff eclipsing 30 touchdown passes en route to the team's first Super Bowl appearance in nearly two decades.

Carolina, meanwhile, stumbled to a 7-9 finish after opening on a 6-2 stretch, with Cam Newton battling a shoulder ailment as Ron Rivera's squad endured a seven-game losing streak and missed out on the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Entering 2019, both sides of Sunday's matchup figure to be squarely in the mix for a postseason run. The Rams are transitioning up front and could be in for some Super Bowl hangover but remain one of the conference's most talented teams from top to bottom.

The Panthers are no sure bet to escape the tough NFC South, and their destiny is probably still tied to Newton's questionable health, but if everything clicks, they might be one of the NFL's most underrated groups.On Sunday afternoon, one side will take a first but important step toward the high expectations of 2019. Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports throughout and after the game for live highlights, updates and analysis as Carolina and Los Angeles help kick off this year's 100th NFL regular season.

