Rams vs. Panthers odds, predictions: NFL picks from expert who's 7-1 on Carolina games

The Los Angeles Rams start their quest to return to the Super Bowl when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in the teams' 2019 season-opener at Bank of America Stadium. The Rams are coming off a season in which they went 15-4 and won the NFC West, but lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Quarterback Jared Goff, who recently agreed to contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, leads a Rams offense that ranked second in the league last year in total offense at 421.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton makes his first regular season start since undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over-under for total points scored is 50 in the latest Rams vs. Panthers odds.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

In addition, he has his finger on the Panthers' pulse. Well-versed in coach Ron Rivera's tendencies, Roberts is 7-1 in his last eight NFL against the spread picks involving Carolina during the regular season.

Roberts knows that Los Angeles will put an explosive offense on the field. Goff is coming off a career season in 2018, setting career-highs in passing yards (4,688), touchdowns (32), completion percentage (64.9) and passer rating (101.1). Todd Gurley, if healthy, is an elite running back who has rushed for more than 1,200 yards in back-to-back seasons. Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp form an effective receiving corps.

Roberts also has taken into account that the Rams have arguably the best defensive player in the league in Aaron Donald. The relentless defensive tackle has been named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons and has been an All-Pro for four straight years. The Panthers will have their hands full trying to block Donald, who had 20.5 sacks last season, the most ever by a defensive tackle.

Even so, Los Angeles isn't guaranteed to cover the Rams vs. Panthers spread on Sunday.

Roberts also knows that Newton figures to be the healthiest in Week 1 than in any other game this season. The physical wrecking ball of a quarterback has taken a pounding in his nine seasons and had to get his shoulder fixed in the offseason. But he did not appear on the team's Week 1 injury report and said he felt so good it was like being "a rookie again."

Roberts also knows that a Newton-led offense has a chance to move the ball against the Rams. Even though L.A. has Donald, the Rams allowed 5.1 yards per rush in 2018, the most in the NFL. That's less-than-ideal going against Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey.

