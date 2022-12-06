The Las Vegas Raiders will try to register their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the reeling Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to get the Week 14 NFL schedule underway. Las Vegas (5-7) ended the 2021 regular season with a four-game winning streak to finish 10-7 and earn just their second playoff berth in 19 years. After their second three-game slide of this season dropped them to 2-7, the Raiders have won three in a row to crawl back into the NFL playoff picture. The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams (3-9) have seen their chance at repeating evaporate, as they've lost six straight contests, as well as Matthew Stafford (spinal cord) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) to injuries.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 6-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Raiders and just locked in its picks and NFL TNF Week 14 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Raiders vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -6

Rams vs. Raiders over/under: 44.5 points

Rams vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -250, Los Angeles +205

LV: Raiders are 0-5 against the spread in their last five meetings with the Rams

LAR: Rams are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games

Rams vs. Raiders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas was impressive in tight battles last season, going 7-2 in one-score contests. It has struggled in such games this year, losing six in a row, including three in which it led by at least 17 points. The Raiders have turned it around of late, however, as their last three outings were one-score victories, with two coming in overtime.

One reason for Las Vegas' current surge has been the play of running back Josh Jacobs. The 2019 first-round draft pick has posted three consecutive 100-yard performances to take the NFL lead in rushing with a career-high 1,303 yards. Jacobs gained 144 yards in Sunday's 27-20 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers and has reached triple-digits in the Raiders' five wins this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

The team easily could have gone 3-3 over its last six contests, as three of the defeats during its skid were by one score. The Rams dropped a 16-13 decision at Tampa Bay in Week 9 on a touchdown with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and fell 27-23 to Seattle last Sunday by virtue of a TD with 36 seconds left. Cam Akers was one of the club's few bright spots against the Seahawks, as he ran for a pair of touchdowns after rushing for just one over his first nine games this year.

Bobby Wagner recorded two sacks and an interception last week against the team with which he spent the previous 10 seasons. The 32-year-old linebacker is tied for the club lead with five sacks, which matches the career-high he set in 2013 with Seattle. The Rams' defense has been strong against the run this season, as it ranks fourth with an average of 96.7 yards allowed. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rams vs. Raiders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total. In fact, it's calling for 43 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Raiders vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Rams spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.