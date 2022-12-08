The Los Angeles Rams will try to end the longest losing streak by a defending Super Bowl champion in history when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles (3-9), which won the second Super Bowl title in franchise history last season, dropped a 27-23 decision against Seattle last week for its sixth straight defeat. The Raiders (5-7) are trending in the opposite direction and enter Thursday Night Football with a three-game winning streak after topping the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 on Sunday.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Rams vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -6.5

Rams vs. Raiders over/under: 43.5 points

Rams vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -290, Los Angeles +235

LV: Raiders are 0-5 against the spread in their last five meetings with the Rams

LAR: Rams are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games

Why the Raiders can cover

Former Fresno State teammates Derek Carr and Davante Adams have been clicking, connecting for seven touchdowns over the last five games. Adams has posted four 100-yard performances during that span and ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,176 receiving yards. The 29-year-old wideout hauled in a pair of scoring passes from Carr last Sunday to tie Kansas City's Travis Kelce for first in the league with 12 TD catches.

Since an abysmal outing in Week 8 at New Orleans in which he had only 101 passing yards, Carr has stepped up his game. The 31-year-old has thrown for at least 248 yards and two touchdowns in five straight contests, amassing 11 scoring passes with only three interceptions in that stretch. Carr has made 13 of his 20 TD tosses this season on the road, with eight of them going to Adams.

Why the Rams can cover

The franchise is 6-8 in the all-time series, but has won four of the last five meetings. The Rams outscored the Raiders 133-26 in those victories, posting a pair of shutouts in the process. Las Vegas has been blanked once already this season, and the Rams are strong against the run and have one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey, who can limit Davante Adams' production.

The Rams have the fourth-best rushing defense in the league and are allowing an average of 96.7 yards per game. Opponents have reached triple-digits against the unit only four times this year and no player has gained more than 94 yards in a game. Last week, Seattle amassed 90 yards on the ground, with DeeJay Dallas leading the team with just 37 on 10 carries.

