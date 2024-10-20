AFC West meets NFC West as the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) visit the Los Angeles Rams (1-4) in an NFL Week 7 battle on CBS and Paramount+. The Raiders have dropped three of their last four games, and the former Southern California residents visit SoFi following the trade of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. The Rams, meanwhile, look to snap a two-game losing streak of their own. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Rams are 7-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Raiders odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

How to watch Raiders vs. Rams

Rams vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Rams vs. Raiders time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Rams vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Rams

Before tuning into Sunday's Rams vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Rams vs. Raiders, the model is backing Los Angeles to cover the spread at home. The Rams' offense has been hit particularly hard with injuries this season, but running back Kyren Williams continues to be productive for Los Angeles. Williams has recorded at least one rushing touchdown in every game this season, and he's finished with 89 or more rushing yards in each of his last three games.

With Adams no longer on the team, the Raiders will now turn to rookie tight end Brock Bowers to carry the offense. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is only averaging 5.6 yards per attempt while Vegas is ranked second-to-last in the league in rushing yards per game (79.5), a big reason why the model is backing the Rams to cover the spread on Sunday.

