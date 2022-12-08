You'd be hard-pressed to find a better running back-receiver duo this season than Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams of Las Vegas. Despite their team's struggles, this combo has the Raiders as favorites on Thursday Night Football when they visit the Los Angeles Rams. Jacobs and Adams have combined for 22 of the Raiders' 30 offensive touchdowns, making each a popular option to find the end zone in TNF NFL prop bets.

Caesars Sportsbook has Jacobs as the -180 favorite to score in its latest NFL props, with Adams second at -125. Others include Cam Akers (+180) and Mack Hollins (+195), while Derek Carr is a +850 long shot.

Top NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. Raiders

After simulating Raiders vs. Rams 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams goes Over 88.5 receiving yards. The NFL's leader in receiving touchdowns ranks fourth in the league with 1,176 yards. That's an average of 98.0 per game, and that mark has risen drastically over the last month. Adams has exceeded 125 yards in four of his last five games and averaged 132.8 receiving yards over that stretch.

Adams' recent explosion coincides with the Raiders placing Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve. Neither player is expected back on Thursday, once again making Adams the apple of Carr's eye. The former Packer has topped 88 yards in eight of 12 games this season, and Los Angeles doesn't have the defensive pieces to keep Adams from exceeding that bar again. Just eight teams have given up more yards to opposing wideouts than the Rams, a big reason why the model is backing the Over, projecting 98 receiving yards on average. See more NFL props here.

