Rams vs. Ravens: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rams vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 6-4; Baltimore 8-2
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Los Angeles 19.8, Baltimore 19.6), so any points scored will be well earned.
The Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bears last week, winning 17-7.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 259 more yards than your opponent like Baltimore did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on the Houston Texans with a sharp 41-7 victory. QB Lamar Jackson had a stellar game for Baltimore as he picked up 86 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw four passing touchdowns. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 139.20.
Baltimore's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed Houston's offensive line for a total of seven sacks. The heavy lifting was done by LB Tyus Bowser and OLB Matt Judon, who each racked up two sacks.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 6-4 and Baltimore to 8-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams come into the game boasting the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 13. The Ravens have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 36 overall touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a 3-point favorite against the Rams.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 22, 2015 - Baltimore 16 vs. Los Angeles 13
