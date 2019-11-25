Rams vs. Ravens odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 92-63 run

Teams looking to surpass last year's success meet when the Los Angeles Rams host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Rams (6-4), who won last year's NFC West title at 13-3 before eventually falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, are 10-3 at home since the start of last season. The Ravens (8-2), who won the AFC North crown at 10-6 a season ago, are 8-5 on the road since last September. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Ravens are 2-0 against the Rams under coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 in the latest Rams vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under is 47 after the total opened at 46.5. You'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Ravens vs. Rams picks.

Ravens vs. Rams spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens vs. Rams over-under: 47 points

Ravens vs. Rams money line: Ravens -180, Rams +160

Ravens -180, Rams +160 BAL: 14-3 with Lamar Jackson as starting quarterback

LA: Jared Goff is three completions away from 1,000 for his career

The model knows Baltimore can clinch its 14th winning season in the 24 years the team has existed, and third straight. The Ravens have had eight winning seasons since 2008. Offensively, Baltimore has been tearing apart opposing defenses. The Ravens rank first in points (34.1) and rushing yards (203.8) per game. Lamar Jackson and company are second in total offense (428.6).

Running back Mark Ingram leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns and has carried the rock 136 times for 667 yards (4.9 average). His best games to date were against two of the AFC's premier teams: Nov. 3 against the New England Patriots, when he carried 15 times for 115 yards (7.7 average); and Sept. 22 at Kansas City, when he carried 16 times for 103 yards and scored three TDs.

But just because Baltimore has been red-hot does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Ravens spread on Monday Night Football.

Prior to their Week 7 game against Atlanta, the Rams made a series of trades, including one to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars. Since he joined the defense, Los Angeles has been among the league's top units and is surrendering the second-fewest rushing yards (258) since Week 7. The Rams have also limited the opposition to 37 total points in that span. Individually, Ramsey has 18 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass defensed.

The Rams, who are 2-0 under coach Sean McVay on Monday Night Football, are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games overall. Running back Todd Gurley powers Los Angeles' rushing attack and leads the team with 129 carries for 525 yards and seven TDs. He has also caught 18 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown.

