Rams vs. Ravens odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 92-63 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Rams vs. Ravens game 10,000 times.
The Baltimore Ravens look for their seventh win in a row when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Ravens (8-2), who are coming off a 41-7 pasting of the Houston Texans last week, lead the AFC North by three games over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Rams (6-4), who are coming off a 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears, are three games behind the first-place San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Kickoff from Los Angeles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Rams have won three of their last four games. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Rams picks, you should see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 12 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 30-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 92-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players during the 2018 season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Ravens. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Rams vs. Ravens:
- Ravens vs. Rams spread: Ravens -3
- Ravens vs. Rams over-under: 46.5 points
- Ravens vs. Rams money line: Ravens -171, Rams +146
- BAL: 14-3 with Lamar Jackson as starting quarterback
- LA: Jared Goff is three completions away from 1,000 for his career
The model knows Baltimore has been on a roll and won four consecutive games by at least 14 points. The Ravens are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following a straight-up win.
Jackson leads the team in passing and rushing. He has completed 185-of-279 passes for 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns, while rushing 116 times for 781 yards and six scores. He has eight rushes of 20 yards or more. Last week against the Texans, Jackson completed 17-of-24 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns, while carrying 10 times for 79 yards.
But just because Baltimore has been red-hot does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Ravens spread on Monday Night Football.
Under third-year coach Sean McVay, the Rams are 32-14, including 2-2 in the postseason. Los Angeles is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games after allowing fewer than 90 yards rushing in its previous game.
Goff has been a big part of the Rams' offense, completing 225-of-373 passes for 2,783 yards and 11 touchdowns. Goff, who threw for 517 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Tampa Bay in Week 4, had his best game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 27, when he was 17-for-31 for 372 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 win.
So who wins Ravens vs. Rams on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Rams spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.
