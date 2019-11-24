Rams vs. Ravens odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 92-63 run

The Baltimore Ravens look for their seventh win in a row when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Ravens (8-2), who are coming off a 41-7 pasting of the Houston Texans last week, lead the AFC North by three games over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Rams (6-4), who are coming off a 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears, are three games behind the first-place San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Kickoff from Los Angeles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Rams have won three of their last four games. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Rams picks, you should see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Rams vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Rams spread: Ravens -3

Ravens vs. Rams over-under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Rams money line: Ravens -171, Rams +146

Ravens -171, Rams +146 BAL: 14-3 with Lamar Jackson as starting quarterback

LA: Jared Goff is three completions away from 1,000 for his career

The model knows Baltimore has been on a roll and won four consecutive games by at least 14 points. The Ravens are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following a straight-up win.

Jackson leads the team in passing and rushing. He has completed 185-of-279 passes for 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns, while rushing 116 times for 781 yards and six scores. He has eight rushes of 20 yards or more. Last week against the Texans, Jackson completed 17-of-24 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns, while carrying 10 times for 79 yards.

But just because Baltimore has been red-hot does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Ravens spread on Monday Night Football.

Under third-year coach Sean McVay, the Rams are 32-14, including 2-2 in the postseason. Los Angeles is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games after allowing fewer than 90 yards rushing in its previous game.

Goff has been a big part of the Rams' offense, completing 225-of-373 passes for 2,783 yards and 11 touchdowns. Goff, who threw for 517 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Tampa Bay in Week 4, had his best game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 27, when he was 17-for-31 for 372 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 win.

So who wins Ravens vs. Rams on Monday Night Football?