Rams vs. Ravens odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 92-63 run

The Baltimore Ravens look to continue their domination over the Los Angeles Rams when they meet on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12. The Ravens (8-2) lead the all-time series, 4-2, and have won three in a row against the Rams (6-4), including a 16-13 decision in their last meeting in 2015. Los Angeles last defeated Baltimore in 2003 at St. Louis. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Ravens, who have made 11 playoff appearances, are looking for their second in a row. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 in the latest Rams vs. Ravens odds after the line opened at a field goal, while the over-under is 46.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Rams picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Ravens vs. Rams spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens vs. Rams over-under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Rams money line: Ravens -180, Rams +160

Ravens -180, Rams +160 BAL: 14-3 with Lamar Jackson as starting quarterback

LA: Jared Goff is three completions away from 1,000 for his career

The model knows Baltimore can clinch its 14th winning season in the 24 years the team has existed, and third straight. The Ravens have had eight winning seasons since 2008. Offensively, Baltimore has been tearing apart opposing defenses. The Ravens rank first in points (34.1) and rushing yards (203.8) per game. Lamar Jackson and company are second in total offense (428.6).

Running back Mark Ingram leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns and has carried the rock 136 times for 667 yards (4.9 average). His best games to date were against two of the AFC's premier teams: Nov. 3 against the New England Patriots, when he carried 15 times for 115 yards (7.7 average); and Sept. 22 at Kansas City, when he carried 16 times for 103 yards and scored three TDs.

But just because Baltimore has been red-hot does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Ravens spread on Monday Night Football.

Under third-year coach Sean McVay, the Rams are 32-14, including 2-2 in the postseason. Los Angeles is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games after allowing fewer than 90 yards rushing in its previous game.

Goff has been a big part of the Rams' offense, completing 225-of-373 passes for 2,783 yards and 11 touchdowns. Goff, who threw for 517 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Tampa Bay in Week 4, had his best game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 27, when he was 17-for-31 for 372 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 win.

