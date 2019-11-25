Rams vs. Ravens odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 92-63 run

The Baltimore Ravens will try to continue their high-powered offensive attack when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Ravens (8-2), who are 4-1 on the road this season, have scored at least 37 points the last three games and outscored opponents 206-96 over the past six. The Rams (6-4), who are 3-2 at home, have limited their last four opponents to 44 total points. The game is slated to start at 8:15 p.m. from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Offensively, Los Angeles is also capable of putting up plenty of points. In fact, since the start of the 2017 regular season, the Rams have scored 30-plus points 24 times. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under is 47. Before making any Ravens vs. Rams picks and Monday Night Football predictions, you should see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Ravens vs. Rams spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens vs. Rams over-under: 47 points

Ravens vs. Rams money line: Ravens -180, Rams +160

Ravens -180, Rams +160 BAL: 14-3 with Lamar Jackson as starting quarterback

LA: Jared Goff is three completions away from 1,000 for his career

The model knows John Harbaugh has guided the Ravens to seven playoff berths in his 11 full seasons as head coach and in 2012 helped the team capture the franchise's second Super Bowl title. Baltimore has won three division crowns and played in three AFC Championships under Harbaugh. As a franchise, the Ravens have won five division titles.

Offensively, tight end Mark Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions with 48 for 598 yards (12.5 average) and six touchdowns. He has had 11 receptions go for 20 yards or more and has 10 catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks in wins over Houston and Cincinnati.

But just because Baltimore has been red-hot does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Ravens spread on Monday Night Football.

Prior to their Week 7 game against Atlanta, the Rams made a series of trades, including one to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars. Since he joined the defense, Los Angeles has been among the league's top units and is surrendering the second-fewest rushing yards (258) since Week 7. The Rams have also limited the opposition to 37 total points in that span. Individually, Ramsey has 18 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass defensed.

The Rams, who are 2-0 under coach Sean McVay on Monday Night Football, are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games overall. Running back Todd Gurley powers Los Angeles' rushing attack and leads the team with 129 carries for 525 yards and seven TDs. He has also caught 18 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown.

