Rams vs. Ravens odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated model on 92-63 run

The Los Angeles Rams look to put the brakes on the Baltimore Ravens' march to an AFC North title when they meet on Monday Night Football at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Ravens (8-2) lead the division by three games over the Pittsburgh Steelers with just six to play, while the Rams (6-4) find themselves trailing in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 2-0 against NFC West opponents this season, while the Rams are 2-1 versus the AFC North. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 in the latest Rams vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47 after opening at 46.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Rams vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Rams spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens vs. Rams over-under: 47 points

Ravens vs. Rams money line: Ravens -180, Rams +160

Ravens -180, Rams +160 BAL: 14-3 with Lamar Jackson as starting quarterback

LA: Jared Goff is three completions away from 1,000 for his career

The model knows John Harbaugh has guided the Ravens to seven playoff berths in his 11 full seasons as head coach and in 2012 helped the team capture the franchise's second Super Bowl title. Baltimore has won three division crowns and played in three AFC Championships under Harbaugh. As a franchise, the Ravens have won five division titles.

Offensively, tight end Mark Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions with 48 for 598 yards (12.5 average) and six touchdowns. He has had 11 receptions go for 20 yards or more and has 10 catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks in wins over Houston and Cincinnati.

But just because Baltimore has been red-hot does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Ravens spread on Monday Night Football.

The Rams' defense continues to put the clamps on the opposition, while the team's 43 interceptions are tied for the second most in the NFL since the beginning of the 2017 season. Los Angeles has returned those picks a league-best 761 yards. The Rams are one of five teams with at least six interceptions returned for touchdowns since defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took over the defense.

Offensively, wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the Rams in catches with 61 for 845 yards (13.9 average) and five touchdowns. Kupp has 16 explosive receptions for 20 or more yards. His two biggest games came against the Bengals and Browns. He had seven receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown against Cincinnati, while catching 11 passes for 101 yards and two TDs against Cleveland.

So who wins Ravens vs. Rams on Monday Night Football?