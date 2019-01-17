Rams vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFC Championship Game picks, NFL playoff predictions from computer model on 16-6 roll

The No. 1-seed New Orleans Saints will host the No. 2-seed Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 NFC Championship Game on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET. Both teams went 13-3 entering the NFL Playoffs, but the Saints won the NFC tiebreaker by virtue of a head-to-head win over the Rams back in Week 9. New Orleans won that first matchup 45-35, but this time they're three-point favorites over Los Angeles with the total at 56.5 in the latest Rams vs. Saints odds. Both teams have failed to cover seven times this season and boast nearly identical point differentials. L.A. has won and covered three straight, while the Saints beat the spread in the earlier meeting. So before you make any NFC Championship Game predictions, be sure to check out the Saints vs. Eagles picks from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model knows that in Week 9, the Saints outlasted L.A. 45-35 despite closing as 1.5-point underdogs. New Orleans dominated time of possession, 33:41 to 26:19, while handing the Rams their first loss. The ageless Drew Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover. In fact, it was the seventh straight time the home team covered in this rivalry.

New Orleans is well-suited to contain the Rams' vaunted rushing attack. The Saints rank second in rushing yards allowed (80.2 per game) and yards per carry allowed (3.6).

But just because the Saints are at home and have already handled L.A. doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Championship Game spread.

The model also knows the Rams have a dynamic one-two punch they can throw at each of the skill positions. When running back Todd Gurley missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a knee injury, C.J. Anderson filled in admirably, rushing for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the final two weeks. Even after Gurley returned last week, Anderson went for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Gurley added 116 rushing yards and a score of his own.

At wide receiver, the Rams have two 1,200-yard options in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. Cooks is the big-play threat who takes the top off secondaries, while Woods works the intermediate routes and forces defenses to work at every level.

Finally, the Rams also have two capable receiving tight ends in Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee. The pair combined for 57 catches, 612 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. If the Saints aren't well-versed in Los Angeles' tendencies based on substitution packages, any one of these players could provide a game-changing highlight at any given time.

