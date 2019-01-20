Rams vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFC Championship Game picks, NFL predictions from proven model on 16-6 run

The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints both went 13-3 during the regular season. Both are coming off one-score wins in the divisional round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs and have failed to cover the spread seven times this season. The Saints boast a point-differential of plus-9.2, while the Rams are nearly identical at 8.9. And when these teams met in November, they were deadlocked in the fourth quarter until the Saints pulled away for a 45-35 win. Now they'll meet again, this time in the NFC Championship Game with a trip to the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta on the line. Kickoff is on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET. In the latest Rams vs. Saints odds, New Orleans is favored by a field goal, the same as where the line opened, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 56.5, down a half-point from the opener. Before you make any Rams vs. Saints picks and NFL predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that the last time the Saints hosted the NFC Championship, nine years ago, Brees threw for three touchdowns in a thrilling win over the Vikings. The future Hall of Famer hasn't lost a home playoff game as signal-caller for New Orleans. In his post season career, Brees is completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 4,510 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. During the regular season, he was sixth in touchdowns with 32 and No. 1 in the entire league in QB rating with 115.7, almost two points higher than the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

The home team has covered the spread in seven straight meetings in this series. The Saints are on a 25-7 run against the number at home versus opponents with winning records. They also have a 5-2 spread record in their last seven January games.

But just because New Orleans is at home and has already handled L.A. doesn't mean Brees and company will cover the Saints vs. Rams spread.

The model also knows that as the Rams look to pull off the upset at the NFC Championship Game 2019, one of the keys will be their ability to create advantageous matchups for superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The first-team All-Pro had a monstrous regular season with 20.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits. In the first meeting, Donald provided regular pressure, hitting Brees four times, but the Saints did just enough to disrupt his work rate that they kept him from clogging the box score like he usually does. Still, Donald recovered a fumble in that game and had a tackle for loss.

The Rams have won and covered three straight in wins over the Cowboys, 49ers, and Cardinals. And despite the Saints' overall dominance in the Superdome, New Orleans is only 4-5 against the spread at home this season.

