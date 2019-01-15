Rams vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFC Championship Game picks, playoff predictions from advanced model on 16-6 NFL roll

The 2019 NFC Championship Game pits the New Orleans Saints against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET in a game featuring the top two teams in the NFC Playoff bracket. New Orleans is favored by 3.5, up a half-point from where the line opened, and the Over-Under is 57 in the latest Rams vs. Saints odds. These teams met in Week 9, with the Saints prevailing 45-35. That victory ultimately earned them home-field advantage throughout the NFL Playoffs after both teams finished with impressive 13-3 records. The Rams are coming off one of their best performances of the season after running backs C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley dominated the Cowboys up front. With NFL odds shifting ahead of kickoff, be sure to check out the top Rams vs. Saints picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model before locking in your own selections.

The model knows that in Week 9, the Saints outlasted L.A. 45-35 despite closing as 1.5-point underdogs. New Orleans dominated time of possession, 33:41 to 26:19, while handing the Rams their first loss. The ageless Drew Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover. In fact, it was the seventh straight time the home team covered in this rivalry.

New Orleans is well-suited to contain the Rams' vaunted rushing attack. The Saints rank second in rushing yards allowed (80.2 per game) and yards per carry allowed (3.6).

But just because the Saints are at home and have already handled L.A. doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Championship Game spread.

The model also knows that one big advantage for the Rams on Sunday will be the fact that Sean McVay has a new playmaker to lean on in the run game.

During their first meeting, the Rams put up 483 yards of total offense against the Saints. Gurley had a respectable 79 yards from scrimmage, but the addition of C.J. Anderson will make Los Angeles' ground attack much more difficult for Sean Payton and company to stop.

Anderson exploded onto the scene during Gurley's absence at the end of the regular season, rushing for 299 yards and two touchdowns during the last two weeks to lock up the two-seed. When Gurley returned to face the Cowboys last week, Anderson went off for another 123 yards and two touchdowns against the No. 5 defense in the NFL. Gurley chipped in 116 yards and a score of his own and the Rams suddenly look like a team that could bully just about anybody up front.

