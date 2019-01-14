Rams vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFC Championship Game picks, playoff predictions from model on 16-6 NFL roll

History appears to favor the New Orleans Saints as they prepare for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. It's a 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Under coach Sean Payton, the Saints are 6-0 all time in home playoff games following their 20-14 divisional round victory over the Eagles. L.A., however, enters in better current form, having scored 129 points in its past three games. Bookmakers list New Orleans as a 3.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 57 in the latest Rams vs. Saints odds. The winner heads to the 2019 Super Bowl. Before you make any Rams vs. Saints picks and NFC Championship Game predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that in Week 9, the Saints outlasted L.A. 45-35 despite closing as 1.5-point underdogs. New Orleans dominated time of possession, 33:41 to 26:19, while handing the Rams their first loss. The ageless Drew Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover. In fact, it was the seventh straight time the home team covered in this rivalry.

New Orleans is well-suited to contain the Rams' vaunted rushing attack. The Saints rank second in rushing yards allowed (80.2 per game) and yards per carry allowed (3.6).

But just because the Saints are at home and have already handled L.A. doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Championship Game spread.

The Rams, 14-3 just like New Orleans, have looked unstoppable the past three weeks. They embarrassed the Cowboys, an elite defensive team, with 273 rushing yards in a 30-22 divisional round victory. Running back C.J. Anderson has gashed L.A.'s past three opponents for 422 yards and four touchdowns, meaning the Saints can't rest when Todd Gurley takes a breather.

Sean McVay, at 32 the youngest coach to win an NFL playoff game, devised a brilliant game plan that befuddled the Cowboys. And most observers believe he is as good, if not better than Payton at calling plays. McVay's quarterback, Jared Goff, has five touchdown passes and no picks the past three weeks.



