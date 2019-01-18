Rams vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFC Championship Game picks, top NFL playoff predictions from model on 16-6 run

The New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the 2019 NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It's a rematch of a Week 9 matchup that the Saints won at home, 45-35, but with a trip to the 2019 Super Bowl on the line, you can expect both teams to incorporate new wrinkles in their game plan. Both teams have failed to cover seven times this season and boast nearly identical point-differentials. This time around, New Orleans is the three-point favorite over Los Angeles and the total is 56.5 in the latest Rams vs. Saints odds. The Saints are -170 favorites on the money line (risk $170 to win $100), while the Rams are +145 (risk $100 to win $145). Before you make your NFC Championship Game predictions, be sure to check out the top Rams vs. Saints picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that Saints quarterback Drew Brees has never lost a home game during the NFL Playoffs at the Superdome and that New Orleans has won 15 of its last 17 in the Big Easy. The turf inside the dome has been a catalyst for New Orleans' explosive offense, with the Saints averaging a full yard per play more at home than on the road this season.

In particular, it's Brees who enjoys the controlled conditions of the Superdome. He averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt on the road this season, but that number was a whopping 9.5 at home. That led to a quarterback rating that was 34 points higher at home than away. The Saints have posted some mammoth point totals at home, including 48 (vs. Eagles), 45 (vs. Rams), and 43 (vs. Redskins).

But just because the Saints are at home and have already handled L.A. doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Championship Game spread.

The model also knows the Rams have a dynamic one-two punch they can throw at each of the skill positions. When running back Todd Gurley missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a knee injury, C.J. Anderson filled in admirably, rushing for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the final two weeks. Even after Gurley returned last week, Anderson went for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Gurley added 116 rushing yards and a score of his own.

At wide receiver, the Rams have two 1,200-yard options in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. Cooks is the big-play threat who takes the top off secondaries, while Woods works the intermediate routes and forces defenses to work at every level.

Finally, the Rams also have two capable receiving tight ends in Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee. The pair combined for 57 catches, 612 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. If the Saints aren't well-versed in Los Angeles' tendencies based on substitution packages, any one of these players could provide a game-changing highlight at any given time.

