Rams vs. Saints odds, line: NFC Championship Game picks and NFL predictions by model on 16-6 run

The Los Angeles Rams spent most of the season as the odds-on 2019 Super Bowl favorite. They gave way to the Saints late in the year, in part because of a loss to New Orleans in one of the most entertaining games of the season. Their rematch on Sunday in the NFC Championship will send the winner to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints beat the Rams 45-35 in a Week 9 classic that ended Los Angeles' undefeated start, but both clubs went on to dominate their divisions.

The model knows that the last time the Saints hosted the NFC Championship, nine years ago, Brees threw for three touchdowns in a thrilling win over the Vikings. The future Hall of Famer hasn't lost a home playoff game as signal-caller for New Orleans. In his post season career, Brees is completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 4,510 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. During the regular season, he was sixth in touchdowns with 32 and No. 1 in the entire league in QB rating with 115.7, almost two points higher than the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

The home team has covered the spread in seven straight meetings in this series. The Saints are on a 25-7 run against the number at home versus opponents with winning records. They also have a 5-2 spread record in their last seven January games.

But just because the Saints are at home and have already handled L.A. doesn't mean they'll cover the Saints vs. Rams spread.

The model also knows the Rams have a dynamic one-two punch they can throw at each of the skill positions. When running back Todd Gurley missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a knee injury, C.J. Anderson filled in admirably, rushing for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the final two weeks. Even after Gurley returned last week, Anderson went for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Gurley added 116 rushing yards and a score of his own.

At wide receiver, the Rams have two 1,200-yard options in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. Cooks is the big-play threat who takes the top off secondaries, while Woods works the intermediate routes and forces defenses to work at every level.

The Rams also have two capable receiving tight ends in Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee. The pair combined for 57 catches, 612 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

