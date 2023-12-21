The New Orleans Saints will aim for their third consecutive victory when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 16 of the 2023 NFL schedule. New Orleans (7-7) was in danger of falling out of the NFL playoff picture after losing three straight contests, but has rebounded to get back in the race for the NFC South title and a wild-card berth. Los Angeles (7-7) also has had a resurgence, winning four of its last five games to climb into a wild-card spot in the conference. The Rams suffered a 27-20 loss when the teams met in New Orleans last season.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Saints odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Saints vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Saints and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Saints spread: Los Angeles -4

Rams vs. Saints over/under: 46 points

Rams vs. Saints money line: Los Angeles -207, New Orleans +172

LAR: Rams have scored at least 20 points in their last eight meetings with New Orleans

NO: Saints have allowed an average of 24.5 points over their last four road games



Rams vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine



Rams vs. Saints live stream: Stream TNF on Amazon Prime

Why the Rams can cover

Matthew Stafford has played a central role in Los Angeles' turnaround, throwing 12 touchdown passes and just one interception over his last four games. The 35-year-old quarterback has displayed exceptional accuracy during that span, completing 75.8% of his pass attempts in two of those contests. Stafford's favorite target this season has been rookie wideout Puka Nacua, who has hauled in 87 passes and ranks sixth in the NFL with 1,163 receiving yards.

A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old Nacua has posted five 100-yard performances and finished with at least 50 yards in all but four of his 14 outings. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp has raised his game following a stretch of six straight games in which he had fewer than 50 receiving yards. The 30-year-old veteran has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in his last two games and has a touchdown catch in three consecutive outings. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

After posting a shutout victory against New England in Week 5, New Orleans surrendered at least 20 points in six of its next seven games, five of which were losses. The Saints feasted on weak offensive opponents in their last two contests, however, limiting both Carolina and the New York Giants to a pair of field goals. The stellar efforts mark the first time since 1991 that New Orleans has allowed fewer than seven points in back-to-back games.

The Saints face a tougher test in the Rams, who rank ninth with an average of 23.4 points per game. With a unit led by defensive coordinator Joe Woods, New Orleans is sixth in the league in points allowed (19.1) and against the pass (185.4 yards allowed). It also is fifth with 14 interceptions and is coming off a performance in which it set a season-high with seven sacks, including three by defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rams vs. Saints picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning under the point total, calling for 45 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Rams spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.