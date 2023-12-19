Teams fighting for playoff berths in the NFC will collide when the Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles (7-7) has won four of its last five games to climb into a wild-card spot, while New Orleans (7-7) has recorded back-to-back wins as it battles for both the NFC South title and a wild-card position. The Rams posted a 27-9 victory when the teams last met in Los Angeles in 2019.

Rams vs. Saints spread: Los Angeles -4

Rams vs. Saints over/under: 44.5 points

Rams vs. Saints money line: Los Angeles -207, New Orleans +172

LAR: Rams have scored at least 20 points in their last eight meetings with New Orleans

NO: Saints have allowed an average of 24.5 points over their last four road games



Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has been one of the NFL's highest-scoring teams, producing an average of 33 points over its last four games after defeating Washington 28-20 in Week 15. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of those contests after doing so just once in his previous nine outings. The 35-year-old has connected for a TD in three straight contests with wideout Cooper Kupp, who finished with eight catches for 111 yards against the Commanders.

Kyren Williams also came up with a strong performance versus Washington, logging 27 carries for 152 yards and a score. It was the fourth 100-yard performance in five games for the 23-year-old, who ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing with 953 yards. Williams has found his way to the end zone in seven of his 10 outings this season, running for eight touchdowns while hauling in three TD passes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans hopes to shut down the Rams' potent attack with a defense that has allowed only a pair of field goals in each of the team's last two games. The Saints rank sixth in the league against the pass with an average of 185.4 yards allowed through the air and also are sixth in points permitted per contest (19.1). New Orleans is fifth in interceptions (14), eighth in turnover differential (plus-5) and ninth in total takeaways (22).

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon registered three of New Orleans' season-high seven sacks in last Sunday's 24-6 victory against the New York Giants after recording only 0.5 over his first 13 games of the season. The 29-year-old had just a pair of sacks in 15 contests last year. Quarterback Derek Carr has thrown five touchdown passes over his last two outings after making one over his previous three games. See which team to pick here.

