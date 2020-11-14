Who's Playing
Seattle @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Seattle 6-2; Los Angeles 5-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Los Angeles and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Seattle winning the first 30-29 at home and the Rams taking the second 28-12.
Los Angeles came up short against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, falling 28-17. Los Angeles gained 326 more yards than Miami, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage. QB Jared Goff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice with only 5.82 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks came up short against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, falling 44-34. Seattle's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR DK Metcalf, who caught seven passes for one TD and 108 yards.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Rams going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-4 against the spread.
Los Angeles is now 5-3 while Seattle sits at 6-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at nine. But Seattle enters the matchup with 28 passing touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -108
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Seattle.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 28 vs. Seattle 12
- Oct 03, 2019 - Seattle 30 vs. Los Angeles 29
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 36 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Seattle 31
- Dec 17, 2017 - Los Angeles 42 vs. Seattle 7
- Oct 08, 2017 - Seattle 16 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Dec 15, 2016 - Seattle 24 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 9 vs. Seattle 3
- Dec 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Seattle 31