The Seattle Seahawks are a perfect 3-0 in NFC Championship Games, but the Los Angeles Rams have won each of their last four conference title game appearances. Something's got to give when these NFC West rivals meet with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line on Sunday in Seattle.

The top-seeded Seahawks (14-3) look to earn their first Super Bowl berth since the 2014 season when they host the No. 5 seed Rams (12-5) in the 2025 NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks lost their lone AFC Championship Game appearance back when the team was part of the AFC West in 1983, but they're perfect in conference title games since joining the NFC, winning the game in 2005, 2013 and 2014.

The Rams are no stranger to the NFC Championship Game, but after losing six of their first seven appearances, they've won four straight, most recently in 2021 before the franchise won its second Super Bowl trophy.

These teams split their regular-season series, with both games being very close and the home team winning both times. L.A. won the first matchup 21-19 thanks to four interceptions by the defense despite Matthew Stafford throwing for only 130 yards. Seattle won at home in a wild Thursday affair in Week 16, rallying from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Rams 38-37 in overtime.

Los Angeles prevailed in both of the previous playoff matchups between the division rivals, winning 27-20 in 2004 and 30-20 in 2020. The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest DraftKings NFL odds for the Los Angeles vs. Seattle NFC Championship Game showdown.

Rams vs. Seahawks odds

Opening spread: Seahawks -2.5

Opening money line: Seahawks -155, Rams +130

Opening total: 47.5

The point spread for this matchup hasn't budged at DraftKings. There's only a one-point difference from when these teams met in Seattle on Dec. 18, when the Rams covered as 1.5-point underdogs. The total has dipped slightly, though, to 46.5.

Rams betting profile

Opening win total: 10.5 wins

W/L record: 14-5 (including playoffs)

ATS record: 12-7 (including playoffs)

O/U record: 11-8 (Including playoffs)

The Rams covered the spread in five of their final seven regular-season games but have yet to do so in the playoffs. They were favored by 10 points on the road against the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card Round but only managed to escape with a 34-31 victory. As 3.5-point road favorites in the Divisional Round, Los Angeles advanced with a 20-17 overtime triumph in Chicago.

All five of the Rams' regular-season losses were by one score, but only the setback in Seattle was by fewer than three points. Stafford was superb in that Thursday night contest, throwing for 457 yards and three touchdowns -- including a pair to Puka Nacua, who finished with 12 receptions for 225 yards. Stafford put up those numbers without the presence of Davante Adams, who missed the game with a hamstring injury.

Stafford had 304 passing yards and three scoring tosses in the Rams' playoff opener against Carolina but failed to throw for a TD versus Chicago, marking the first time he has gone without a touchdown pass since the team's 13-9 victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 last season. Nacua made 10 catches for 111 yards and a TD while also running for a score versus the Panthers but was kept out of the end zone by the Bears as he hauled in five passes for 56 yards.

Seahawks betting profile

Opening win total: 10.5 wins

W/L record: 15-3 (including playoffs)

ATS record: 13-5 (including playoffs)

O/U record: 10-8 (including playoffs)

The Seahawks covered the spread in their final two regular-season contests after failing to do so in their previous two and did so with ease against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Seattle followed a 10-point victory as a 2.5-point favorite at San Francisco in Week 18 with a 41-6 rout of its NFC West rival at home last week while favored by seven points.

Seattle covered as a three-point underdog in its first meeting with Los Angeles in 2025 but defeated the Rams by just one point as a 1.5-point favorite in the second encounter. Sam Darnold had a performance he'd like to forget in the Week 11 clash as he had 279 passing yards but threw four interceptions without a touchdown in a two-point loss. The 28-year-old was picked off by Los Angeles two more times in Week 16 but had a pair of TD tosses and threw a game-winning 2-point try in overtime.

Darnold entered the Divisional Round against the 49ers nursing an oblique injury but wasn't required to do much as he completed 12-of-17 pass attempts for 124 yards and a touchdown. Kenneth Walker III provided most of the offense for the Seahawks, rushing 19 times for 116 yards and matching Shaun Alexander's franchise playoff record with three TD runs.

Walker ran for a score in both regular-season meetings with the Rams and gained 100 yards on the ground in the Week 16 victory. The 25-year-old will be asked to come up with another big effort Sunday as Darnold still is showing up on the injury report and running mate Zach Charbonnet, who led Seattle with a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns, suffered a season-ending torn ACL versus San Francisco last week.

Rams-Seahawks prop pick: Kenneth Walker III Over 19.5 carries

With Charbonnet out and Darnold unlikely to do any running because of his oblique issue, Walker likely is in for a busy day. Velus Jones Jr. rushed six times in mop-up duty last week but was ineffective, gaining only 10 yards. Jones, who had only four carries -- all in one game -- during the regular season, was placed back on the practice squad. George Holani (hamstring), is set to serve as Walker's backup here as the second-year back was activated from injured reserve on Friday. Holani had 73 yards on 22 carries this season. The Seahawks also have former Rams running back Cam Akers as an option, though he hasn't registered a carry this season despite appearing in three games.

That leaves me thinking Walker will have a heavy workload. He matched his season high with 19 carries in the Divisional Round victory and has had 20 or more attempts just three times over the last three campaigns after having at least 21 on six occasions as a rookie in 2022. But he had 25 carries against the Rams last year and set a career high with 29 versus Los Angeles in his debut season. What's more, Walker was rested last week after his third TD run early in the fourth quarter. With head coach Mike Macdonald having very few options, I expect the two-time 1,000-yard rusher to carry the ball at least 20 times with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.