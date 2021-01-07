The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have a history of tight games, and another one could be in store on Saturday when the NFC West rivals meet in an NFL wild-card game. Kickoff is set for 4:40 p.m. ET as part of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Seahawks went 12-4 to win their fifth division crown in the past decade and the right to host a playoff game. The Rams (10-6) finished second and are just two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

The clubs split their regular-season series, while seven of their last 10 meetings have been decided by single-digits. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 42.5 in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Now, here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3.5

Rams vs. Seahawks over-under: 42.5 points

Rams vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -175, Rams +155

LAR: Rams have covered the spread in five of their last six games against opponents with winning records

SEA: Under has hit in nine Seahawks games

Latest Odds: Seattle Seahawks -3.5 Bet Now

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks showed an explosive offense while winning their first five games and averaging 33.8 points per contest. However, their turnaround down the stretch on defense has many observers believing this club is capable of another Super Bowl run if both units excel in the NFL Playoffs 2021.

Seattle's about-face on defense has been little short of astounding. Through the first eight weeks of the season, they allowed 30.4 points per game, third-worst in the NFL. Over the final eight games, their 16.0 scoring average was tops in the league.

The Seahawks also allowed 6.19 yards per play during the first half of the season, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL. They improved that mark to 4.67 in the final eight games. They also allowed a league-high 69 plays of 16 yards or more through the first half of the season before cutting that number to 29 in the latter half of the season.

Why the Rams can cover

Even so, the Seahawks face a daunting task against a Rams club whose top-ranked scoring defense bodes well for a long postseason run. The Rams allow a league-low 18.5 points per game and haven't yielded more than 24 in the past eight weeks.

Stalwart defensive tackle Aaron Donald, widely regarded as the NFL's top defender, collected 13.5 sacks, second in the NFL only to 15 from T.J. Watt of the Steelers. Linebacker Leonard Floyd also had 10.5 sacks for a club that ranks second in the NFL with 3.3 per game, just behind Pittsburgh's 3.5.

The offense has had bouts of inconsistency and quarterback Jared Goff sat out Sunday's game because of an injured throwing thumb that required surgery. Coach Sean McVay said Goff's status for Saturday's game is uncertain but said he was confident the club could win with backup John Wolford, who made his debut as an NFL starter against the Cardinals.

How to make Rams vs. Seahawks picks

