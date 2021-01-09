The last time the Los Angeles Rams won a road game in the NFL playoffs, the reward was a trip to the Super Bowl. They have the same destination in mind this season and the journey starts with a visit to the Seattle Seahawks for a wild-card showdown Saturday in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff between these NFC West rivals is set for 4:40 p.m. ET. The clubs split two regular-season meetings, but Seattle (12-4) went 6-1 down the stretch to take the division title. However, Los Angeles (10-6) has delivered on the road in the postseason before, as evidenced by its 26-23 overtime win in New Orleans in the NFC title game two seasons ago.

Seattle is a three-point favorite, down from an opening number of -4.5, and the over-under for total points scored is 42.5 in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3

Rams vs. Seahawks over-under: 42.5 points

Rams vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -175, Rams +155

LAR: Rams have covered the spread in five of their last six games against opponents with winning records

SEA: Under has hit in nine Seahawks games

Why the Seahawks can cover

For most of the Pete Carroll era, Seattle has been a run-dominant team. But the Seahawks have emerged as one of the league's most explosive offensive units in large part because of the development of what has become a dynamic receiving duo in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Lockett was a third-round pick in 2015 who spent his first few years primarily as a punt and kick returner while pitching in as a third wideout. He eventually ascended to the top of the depth chart and has seen his volume of receptions increase in each of the past four seasons. He finished the regular season with a career-high 100 catches for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Metcalf has emerged as perhaps the most difficult cover in the league and has been the target of opposing defenses down the stretch, opening up opportunities for Lockett and others. For example, third receiver David Moore had a career-high 35 catches for 417 yards and six scores.

Why the Rams can cover

Even so, the Seahawks face a daunting task against a Rams club whose top-ranked scoring defense bodes well for a long postseason run. The Rams allow a league-low 18.5 points per game and haven't yielded more than 24 in the past eight weeks.

Stalwart defensive tackle Aaron Donald, widely regarded as the NFL's top defender, collected 13.5 sacks, second in the NFL only to 15 from T.J. Watt of the Steelers. Linebacker Leonard Floyd also had 10.5 sacks for a club that ranks second in the NFL with 3.3 per game, just behind Pittsburgh's 3.5.

The offense has had bouts of inconsistency and quarterback Jared Goff sat out Sunday's game because of an injured throwing thumb that required surgery. Coach Sean McVay said Goff's status for Saturday's game is uncertain but said he was confident the club could win with backup John Wolford, who made his debut as an NFL starter against the Cardinals.

