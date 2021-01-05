The NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks (12-4) will host the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams (10-6) on Saturday night in a 2021 NFL Wild Card Round matchup. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 4:40 p.m. ET. Seattle heads into the 2021 NFL Playoffs on a four-game winning streak, capped by last Sunday's rally from a double-digit deficit to take a 26-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams used their sterling defense and a steady performance from their backup quarterback to beat the Arizona Cardinals 18-7.

The clubs split their meetings in the regular season, both winning in their home stadiums. Seattle is a 4.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 43 in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -4.5

Rams vs. Seahawks over-under: 43 points

Rams vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -220, Rams +190

LAR: Rams have covered the spread in five of their last six games against opponents with winning records

SEA: Under has hit in nine Seahawks games

Why the Seahawks can cover

Quarterback Russell Wilson was an MVP candidate for most of the season and registered arguably the best regular-season performance of his career. The dual threat threw for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. The ninth-year pro also rushed for 513 yards and two more scores.

However, the transformation of sometimes-leaky defense that allowed 30 points four times in the first eight games has made the difference down the stretch. The 23 points allowed to the 49ers were the most Seattle had permitted in its last six games, and seven of those came on a last-minute drive with the outcome already in hand. The unit managed three sacks and recovered a forced fumble from San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Why the Rams can cover

Even so, the Seahawks face a daunting task against a Rams club whose top-ranked scoring defense bodes well for a long postseason run. The Rams allow a league-low 18.5 points per game and haven't yielded more than 24 in the past eight weeks.

Stalwart defensive tackle Aaron Donald, widely regarded as the NFL's top defender, collected 13.5 sacks, second in the NFL only to 15 from T.J. Watt of the Steelers. Linebacker Leonard Floyd also had 10.5 sacks for a club that ranks second in the NFL with 3.3 per game, just behind Pittsburgh's 3.5.

The offense has had bouts of inconsistency and quarterback Jared Goff sat out Sunday's game because of an injured throwing thumb that required surgery. Coach Sean McVay said Goff's status for Saturday's game is uncertain but said he was confident the club could win with backup John Wolford, who made his debut as an NFL starter against the Cardinals.

