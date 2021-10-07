The new quarterback and head coach tandem of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay will lead the Los Angeles Rams to Lumen Field for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle won the NFC West last season, but was knocked out in the Wild Card round by the Los Angeles Rams, so there's plenty of familiarity between these teams. Each will look to gain an edge in the NFL playoff picture with an early-season divisional win.

Kickoff from Lumen Field is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 54.5.

Here are several Week 5 NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Seahawks:

Rams vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle +2.5

Rams vs. Seahawks over-under: 54.5 points

Rams vs. Seahawks money line: Los Angeles -135, Seattle +115

LAR: Under is 7-1 in Rams' last eight games in October

SEA: Seahawks are 8-1-2 against the spread in their last 11 Thursday games



Why the Rams can cover

Jalen Ramsey is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL. He has lined up both in the slot and outside this season, looking to make more plays on the ball. Ramsey is tied for fourth on the team in total tackles with 20. The Florida State product has recorded two tackles for loss while snagging an interception.

Ramsey gave DK Metcalf problems during their three matchups in 2020. In the two regular-season games, Ramsey held Metcalf to one reception for 11 yards. The 2016 first-round pick carried over his dominance against Metcalf into the postseason, holding him to just three catches for 33 yards. Ramsey is a lockdown corner who has shown the ability to shut down Metcalf, depending upon where he lines up.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Quarterback Russell Wilson is off to a red hot start. He has completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,044 yards with nine touchdowns, tied for fifth in the NFL. Wilson has been able to keep the ball out of harm's way, tossing zero interceptions on the year. Seattle's dynamic duo at receiver gives Wilson two consistent big-play threats.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has hauled in 20 passes for 333 yards, which ranks ninth in the league. Lockett is averaging 16.6 yards per reception and has caught three touchdowns. The Kansas State product leads Seattle with five catches of 20-plus yards. Fellow wide receiver DK Metcalf has caught 20 passes for 285 yards with three touchdowns.

How to make Rams vs. Seahawks picks

