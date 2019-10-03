Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 83-54 run

After falling short in the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams are looking for a championship this season. However, they face a stiff challenge within their division when they visit the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Thursday Night Football. It's the first game on the Week 5 NFL schedule. The Rams (3-1), who won the NFC West with a 13-3 record in 2018, are hoping to win their first championship since Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999, while the Seahawks (3-1), who finished second in the division with a 10-6 mark last year, are seeking their eighth straight winning season. Thursday's kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET from Seattle. There's been plenty of line movement already. L.A. opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but the spread has swung four points. Now, Seattle is favored by 1.5 in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model says before making any Seahawks vs. Rams picks of your own.

The model knows the Seahawks continue to be one of the league's top teams year-in and year-out. Since joining the league in 1976, Seattle has made 17 playoff appearances and won three conference championships, 10 division titles and Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. The Seahawks have had seven consecutive winning seasons.

As good as quarterback Russell Wilson has been, the key to Seattle's offense this season may be wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Wilson's go-to guy. Lockett is seventh in the league in receptions with 26 catches and is averaging 82 yards per game. He has scored twice and is a deep threat with two receptions of 40 yards or more. Seattle is in the top 10 in total defense, allowing just 319.0 yards per game, and No. 6 against the run at 79.5 yards per game.

But just because Seattle is strong at home does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Seahawks spread on Thursday Night Football.

A major reason for the Rams' success has been the play of their wide receivers, especially quarterback Jared Goff's favorite target, Cooper Kupp. He's fourth in the league with 32 receptions for 388 yards, the second-most in the NFL, and also has three touchdowns. Seven of his catches have gone for 20 or more yards, terrorizing opposing secondaries.

If that weren't enough, also having a standout season is wide receiver Robert Woods, who is seventh in the NFL with 26 receptions. He averages just under 12 yards a catch and has two receptions of 20 or more yards. The Rams are 3-1 against the spread this season, compared to 2-2 for the Seahawks, who have also failed to cover both of their home games.

