Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 83-54 run

NFC West heavyweights battle on Thursday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams (3-1), tied with the Seahawks (3-1) for second in the division behind San Francisco, look to rebound from a 55-40 pasting at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seattle, meanwhile, crushed host Arizona 27-10 last time out, a week after suffering its first loss of the season to the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field in Seattle is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks lead the all-time series 23-19. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.

The model knows the Seahawks, who are 101-61-1 under coach Pete Carroll, have made the playoffs in six of the past seven seasons and finished no lower than second in the NFC West since 2011, claiming three division titles and one Super Bowl championship in that stretch. Seattle is tough at home, going 7-3 at CenturyLink Field since the start of the 2018 season.

Offensively, the Seahawks are led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who continues to play at an elite level and has the second-best quarterback rating among NFL starters at 118.7. He has thrown for eight touchdowns and no interceptions, completing 72.9 percent of his passes.

But just because Seattle is strong at home does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Seahawks spread on Thursday Night Football.

That's because the Rams will come into the game hungry following Sunday's poor showing against the Buccaneers. Los Angeles knows how to put the clamps on Seattle, having won the previous three meetings in the series, including a 33-31 triumph at Seattle last October. Los Angeles has also won the last two games played in Seattle and three of the past four.

Quarterback Jared Goff continues to be among the league leaders in passing, completing 64.2 percent of his throws for 1,254 yards, third-best in the NFL, and is known for taking the top off any defense. He is averaging 313.5 yards passing per game and is always a deep threat, completing 14 passes of 20 yards or more.

