A rematch of Week 1 is set for Week 11 as the Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Rams got the 30-13 road win against their NFC West foe on Sept. 10, but have struggled as of late, sitting at 3-6 on the season coming out of their bye week. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 6-3 following a 29-26 win against the Washington Commanders in Week 10. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams are two-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Rams

Rams vs. Seahawks date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Rams vs. Seahawks time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Seahawks TV channel: CBS

Week 11 NFL picks for Seahawks vs. Rams

Before tuning into Sunday's Rams vs. Seahawks game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Rams vs. Seahawks, the model is picking Under 46.5 points to be scored. This is a must-win game for both teams, as Los Angeles fights to get into a playoff spot and Seattle battles to take the top spot in the division away from the San Francisco 49ers. Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III certainly know how to get the Seahawks in the end zone, but inconsistency makes it difficult to bet on them running up the scoreboard.

As for the Rams, they will get quarterback Matthew Stafford back this week. While he will give the offense a boost, the thumb injury that kept him out in Week 9 could potentially impact his throwing. L.A. also ranks 19th in the league in rushing yards (944) so it isn't likely the run game will be making up for a hampered passing game. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

