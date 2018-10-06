Rams vs. Seahawks odds: Picks, predictions from expert who's 14-3 on L.A., Seattle games

The Los Angeles Rams will attempt to keep their early-season dominance going at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday when they visit the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West battle.

The Rams are off to a 4-0 start in which they have scored at least 33 points in each game and their smallest margin of victory is seven. The rebuilding Seahawks (2-2) return home on a two-game winning streak (Cowboys, Cardinals). The Rams are 7.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 50.

Before you make any Rams vs. Seahawks vs. picks, you need to see to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel hit 70 percent of his NFL spread picks last season and is off to a strong start again in 2018. He has had a particularly keen eye for the tendencies of these two clubs. In fact, Nagel has an astounding record of 14-3 on spread picks involving the Rams or Seahawks during the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, he advised SportsLine members to back the Seahawks in their home opener as a slight favorite against the Cowboys. Seattle dominated most of the way in its 24-13 victory, and anyone who followed Nagel's advice never broke a sweat.

Now, Nagel has scrutinized Rams vs. Seahawks from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Rams hope to avoid a letdown as they visit CenturyLink Field on extended rest after topping the Vikings in a 38-31 Thursday night thriller in Week 4. They have won their first four games by a combined score of 140-67. Los Angeles overcame a sluggish start and a pair of touchdown deficits to take control against the Vikings, who reached the NFC title game last year. Jared Goff went 26 of 33 for 465 yards and five touchdowns. Todd Gurley gained 83 yards on 17 carries.

Los Angeles and Seattle split their two meetings last season, each winning on the road. The Rams rolled to a 42-7 late-season victory in Seattle, but that doesn't mean they are assured of covering Sunday against a Seahawks team that has proven to be a dangerous home underdog.

The Seahawks are in a transitional phase as they move forward without familiar faces like retired safety Kam Chancellor and cornerback Richard Sherman, who signed with the 49ers in the off-season. The defensive stalwarts helped the Legion of Boom reach two Super Bowls this decade.

Even so, the Seahawks have been more competitive than many observers anticipated. They suffered narrow road losses to the Bears and Broncos before giving a solid performance in their home opener against the Cowboys.

Last week, Seattle used a 52-yard field goal at the horn to beat the stubborn Cardinals 20-17 in Arizona. The defense held Arizona to 263 total yards in the starting debut of Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning Under, but he has also unearthed the crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing only it at SportsLine.

Who should you back in Seahawks vs. Rams? And what critical X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side you need to support Sunday, all from the expert who's 14-3 on picks involving these teams, and find out.