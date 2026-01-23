The No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks face the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship on Sunday night, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Seahawks cruised to a blowout win over the 49ers last week, while the Rams escaped with an overtime win against the Bears. DraftKings Sportsbook has Seattle listed as a 2.5-point home favorite, with the over/under at 47. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Seahawks to cover the spread in this NFC West showdown, earning a trip to the Super Bowl.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC and NFC Championship Games on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top three Seahawks vs. Rams props at DraftKings on Sunday (odds subject to change):

Seahawks -2.5 (-115)

Matthew Stafford, Rams, Under 253.5 passing yards (-111)

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks, Under 85.5 rushing yards (-113)

Combining the model's three Rams vs. Seahawks prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +675 (risk $100 to win $675).

Seattle clinched home-field advantage in the NFC when it closed the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, including an overtime win against the Rams in Week 16. The Seahawks are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, cruising to a 41-6 win over the 49ers in the Divisional Round. San Francisco scored a combined nine points in two games against Seattle in a three-week stretch, showcasing Seattle's elite defense. The Rams are coming off back-to-back narrow road games, so Seattle is in a much fresher situation this week. SportsLine's model has Seattle covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

Matthew Stafford, Rams, Under 253.5 passing yards (-111)

Stafford has gone over this number in seven straight games, including a 457-yard performance against Seattle on Dec. 18. However, he barely crept over this total with a 259-yard outing against Chicago last week, and he went under 270 passing yards in consecutive games to close the regular season. The veteran quarterback is facing a Seattle defense that has held its last three opponents to fewer than 150 passing yards. While he exploded for 457 yards in the second meeting between these teams, he only had 130 passing yards when they played in November. The model has him finishing with 226 passing yards on Sunday night to provide value on the Under.

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks, Under 85.5 rushing yards (-113)

Walker's total is inflated this week after he rushed for 116 yards against San Francisco last week, but the game script allowed a heavy running dose after Seattle raced out to a big lead. He was held under 85 rushing yards in 13 games this season, including a 67-yard performance against the Rams in November. Teammate Zach Charbonnet is out with a season-ending knee injury, but Walker might not get the volume that the betting market suggests. The model has him rushing 18 times for 79 yards against the Rams on Sunday.