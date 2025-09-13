Rookie quarterback Cam Ward will make his home debut in NFL Week 2 as the Tennessee Titans host the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans are looking for their first win of the 2025 NFL season after a hard-fought 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1. They welcome a Rams team to Music City that won its season-opener against the Houston Texans, 14-9.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Titans odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 41.5. The Rams are -244 money line favorites (risk $244 to win $100), while the Titans are +200 underdogs. Before making any Titans vs. Rams picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Rams vs. Titans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Titans vs. Rams betting preview

Odds: Rams -5.5, over/under 41.5

Tennessee was a ghastly 2-15 against the spread last season, failing to cover the spread in nine of its first 10 games in 2024. The Titans are already off to a better start in 2025 as they covered against Denver in Week 1. Ward ended his professional debut without a touchdown pass and held to just 112 yards, although one could argue the handful of dropped passes by his receiving corps made him look worse off. He still wasn't as sharp as veteran Matthew Stafford, who threw for 245 yards with one touchdown.



The Titans defense ranked second overall in the NFL last season after allowing 311.2 yards per game, while their scoring defense ranked toward the bottom of the league. Meanwhile, the Rams defense finished 2024 modestly but appears to be building on its late-season success after allowing just 265 total yards in Week 1.

Model's Rams vs. Titans predictions, picks

The Titans exceeded expectations in Week 1, but the model thinks the visitors will have a slight edge in Week 2. Tennessee's defense should do a good job of pressuring Stafford, who turned the ball over a league-leading 14 times while pressured in 2024. Ward will also be under a lot of pressure, however, as the Rams defense will be even tougher on him than the Broncos were. Defense could very well be the deciding factor in a low-scoring game, but the Rams have the experience to come out on top. The SportsLine model projects LA will cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

