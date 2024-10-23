The Minnesota Vikings will try to get back into the win column when they face the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. Minnesota suffered its first loss of the season last Sunday, falling 31-29 to the Detroit Lions, while Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing streak with a 20-15 win over Las Vegas. The Vikings (5-1), who are 3-1 against NFC opponents, are 2-0 on the road. The Rams (2-4), who are 1-4 in the conference, are 2-1 on their home field. The Vikings lead the overall series 27-18-2, including a 22-16-2 edge in the regular season.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Vikings are three-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Rams odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Rams and just locked in its NFL picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Rams vs. Vikings:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Vikings spread -3 (-120) -3 (-102) -3 (-105) Rams spread +3 (-102) +3 (-118) +3 (-115) Vikings money line -144 -155 -160 Rams money line +124 +130 +135 Over Over 48.5 (-102) Over 48 (-112) Over 48 (-110) Under Under 48.5 (-120) Under 48 (-108) Under 48 (-110)

Why you should back the Vikings

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold powers the offense. In six starts, Darnold has completed 109 of 164 passes (66.5%) for 1,370 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions for a 104 rating. He completed 22 of 27 passes (81.5%) for 259 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's loss to the Lions. He was 20 of 28 (71.4%) for 275 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in a 31-29 win over Green Bay on Sept. 29.

His top option in the passing game is wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He has 33 receptions for 531 yards (16.1 average) and five touchdowns. He has had nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 97 yards. He has 170 yards after the catch and has converted 19 first downs. Jefferson caught seven passes for 81 yards (11.6 average) and one touchdown against Detroit.

Why you should back the Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has completed 66.7% of his passes this season for 1,392 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off four times and has a rating of 83.6. In a 26-20 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8, Stafford completed 34 of 49 passes for 317 yards (69.4%) and one touchdown with one interception. He completed 29 of 45 passes (64.4%) for 260 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 24-19 loss to Green Bay on Oct. 6.

Running back Kyren Williams is off to a solid start to the season. In six games, he has carried 116 times for 436 yards (3.8 average) and eight touchdowns. He has a long run of 30 yards and has 34 first-down conversions. In the loss to Green Bay, he rushed 22 times for 102 yards (4.6 average) and one touchdown. He had 21 carries for 76 yards (3.6 average) and two touchdowns on Sunday against Las Vegas.

How to make Vikings vs. Rams picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 45 total points.



So who wins Vikings vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Rams spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.