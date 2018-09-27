Rams vs. Vikings odds: Thursday Night Football picks and predictions by advanced model on 55-36 run

Two NFC teams with Lombardi Trophy dreams face off on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the L.A. Rams host the Minnesota Vikings. While the Rams have coasted to a 3-0 start, the Vikes have struggled coming out of the gate. After a disappointing tie against the Packers, Minnesota was smoked last week by the then-winless Bills in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. In the latest Rams vs. Vikings odds as kickoff approaches, L.A. is favored by seven, up from an open of 6.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is up one to 48.5. The Rams are -330 on the money line to win outright (risk $330 to win $100), while the underdog Vikings are +255 (risk $100 to win $255).

Before you lock in any Rams vs. Vikings picks, you need to see what SportsLine's projection model has to say. The model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its two top-rated picks last week, including the Ravens (-5.5) against the Broncos. It's now 7-2 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to 55-36.

Now, the computer has simulated Vikings vs. Rams 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread and over-under picks. We can tell you it's leaning toward the under, but it's also locked in a bold point spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows Los Angeles is loaded with weapons on offense. Jared Goff is averaging over 300 passing yards per game and has racked up six touchdowns. His trusty receiving corps is among the NFL's most daunting. Deep threat Brandin Cooks, in his first year on the West Coast after coming over from the Patriots, continues to stretch secondaries thin with 17.7 yards per catch. He avoids double-coverage because defenses must contain Robert Woods, who has 222 receiving yards and two scores. And then there's deceptively speedy Cooper Kupp, who is tied for second in the NFL with six chain-moving catches on third down.

Rams running back Todd Gurley is fourth in the league with 255 rushing yards and has three scores on the ground. He leads the entire league in rushing attempts with 62 and also has 121 yards receiving.

Just because the Rams have come out hot doesn't mean they'll cover a touchdown spread on Thursday Night Football.

Despite a dud last week against Buffalo, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is among the league leaders in passing yards with 965 and has completed 68.3 percent of his attempts. He's also thrown seven TD passes to a dynamic duo of receivers. Coming off a Pro Bowl season, wideout Adam Thielen continues to stymie secondaries. He has racked up 338 receiving yards -- good for fourth-best in the league. Stefon Diggs remains a deep threat and has found the end zone three times already.

The Vikings could get RB Dalvin Cook back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him last week. He's questionable to suit up, but has practiced on a limited basis. Cook had six catches and almost 100 yards from scrimmage in the opener against the 49ers.

Additionally, Minnesota's defense is top-10 in total yards allowed at 323.3 and No. 9 against the pass at 218.0, which could keep the Rams' explosiveness in check. Minnesota is also eighth defensively on third down, allowing opponents to convert just 33.3 percent of the time.

Also, the Rams' defense, orchestrated by Wade Phillips, could be without two key starters. Cornerback Aqib Talib has a high ankle sprain and was placed on IR on Wednesday. Fellow defensive back Marcus Peters strained his calf and appears to be on the wrong side of questionable for Thursday Night Football.

So which side of the Vikings vs. Rams spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that has returned over $4,000 to $100 bettors.