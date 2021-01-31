Depending on who you ask, the fact that Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams means an L.A. reunion with childhood friend Clayton Kershaw is either a fun tidbit about this major NFL trade, or an already exhausted annoying fact that will be brought up every broadcast Stafford is a part of. Regardless, Twitter was absolutely abuzz about the situation.

First, some context. Both Kershaw and Stafford were childhood friends in Texas and even played baseball together on the same team in high school. In fact, their childhood athletic success extended all the way back to their youth sports days where they were teammates on soccer, football and basketball teams.

Their talents in their respective sports mean that each became the best player in the classes. Stafford, after leading Highland Park to a 15-0 record and state title on the football field -- with a season stat line of 4,013 yards and 38 touchdowns -- was the best quarterback of the 2006 high school class. Kershaw, after putting together a 13-0 record with a 0.77 ERA and a five-inning mercy-rule perfect game where he struck out all 15 batters, became the best pitcher of the 2006 high school class. Stafford went on to play college football at Georgia and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, while Kershaw was picked seventh in the 2006 MLB Draft by the Dodgers.

Now, after the Rams traded Jared Goff, two first-rounders and a third-rounder to the Lions for their veteran quarterback, the two are reunited in the "City of Angels." This is how Twitter reacted to it, starting with Stafford's new employer: