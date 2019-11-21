Rams wide receiver Robert Woods returns to the team, status vs. Ravens in Week 12 remains uncertain

Rams receiver Robert Woods returned to the team after stepping away last week for personal reasons, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday. McVay said that Woods' status for Monday night's Week 12 game against the Ravens has yet to be determined. Woods did not play in the team's Week 11 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Woods isn't the only receiver the Rams are hoping to have in the lineup against the Ravens. It was reported earlier this week that Los Angeles is expecting Brandin Cooks to play on Monday. Cooks has missed the team's last two games after sustaining two concussions last month.

The Rams passing game has struggled with Woods and Cooks out of the lineup. In their Week 10 loss to the Steelers, Rams quarterback Jared Goff barely completed over half of his pass attempts while throwing two interceptions. He failed to complete a single pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was double-teamed by Pittsburgh throughout the game after catching seven passes for 220 yards and a score in the team's Week 8 win over the Bengals.

In last Sunday's win over Chicago, Goff attempted a season-low 18 passes while throwing for just 173 yards, his second-lowest total of the season. Instead of trying to beat Chicago through the air, the Rams relied on running back Todd Gurley, who received a season-high 27 carries for 97 yards (tying his season-high) and a touchdown. Gurley also caught three passes for 36 yards and a score as Los Angeles remained in striking distance of the Vikings and Seahawks in the NFC wildcard chase.

The Rams offense will need all the help they can get on Monday night, as the Ravens' defense -- a unit that has been buoyed by the trade for former Rams cornerback Marcus Peters -- that is currently sixth in the NFL in scoring defense. The Ravens are also third in fewest touchdown passes allowed and seventh in rushing yards allowed.