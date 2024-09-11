The Los Angeles Rams are walking wounded after a heartbreaking 26-20 overtime loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua, who departed Sunday night's game late in the first half with a knee injury after reentering into the contest, suffered a PCL sprain in his knee and will get placed on injured reserve. That means he will miss a minimum of four games. Head coach Sean McVay revealed the news at his press conference Monday, per ESPN. The 23-year-old dealt with a knee injury during the summer as well. On Wednesday, Los Angeles made the move and officially placed Nacua and two offensive linemen on injured reserve.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 4 REC 4 REC YDs 35 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Nacua caught four passes for 35 yards before his departure, and 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year receiver Cooper Kupp picked up the slack in his absence with a career-high 14 catches, resulting in 110 yards and a touchdown. Kupp will now be asked to turn the clock back at the age of 31, put on the Superman cape and play much like he did three years ago.

Rams offensive line also decimated by injury

Nacua wasn't the only injury Los Angeles suffered in Detroit. Three offensive line starters are also banged up. Center Steve Avila, the Rams' 24-year-old second-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered an MCL sprain, and he was also placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. McVay said Monday, via The Athletic, that Avila attempted to reenter the game in the third quarter, but the coaching and medical staff had to hold him out. He did not miss a snap as a rookie last season.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom, a 29-year-old who signed a three-year, $40 million deal in 2022, who McVay said was "week-to-week" with an ankle injury also joined Nacua and Avila on injured reserve. Right guard Kevin Dotson, who re-signed on a three-year, $48 million contract this offseason, is "day to day" after suffering a lateral ankle sprain. He was seen in a boot after the game, and McVay is hopeful he'll be fine.

The Rams will now be tasked with piecing a patchwork offensive line together for their Week 2 matchup at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.