Rams will not change the team's new logos, color scheme despite negative feedback from Eric Dickerson and fans

Despite negative feedback from the fans as well as one of the team's most recognizable former players, the Rams have decided to stick with their new logos and color scheme, which was unveiled last month on the team's social media platforms. Rams CEO Kevin Demoff, confirmed the team's decision on Sunday night while also keeping a promise to read "mean tweets" about the team's new log design if the team was able to raise over $2 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

"While it isn't always the easiest to hear, we value the commentary you have provided on the logo & colors," Demoff wrote, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "We are excited about the future of our team, our brand & our stadium, but recognize we can always get better through feedback and engagement and appreciate your passion."

Eric Dickerson, a Hal of Fame running back during who currently serves as the Rams' vice president of business development, was brutally honest when he was asked about the Rams' new logos shortly after their release. Dickerson, who rushed for an NFL-record 2,105 yards as a member of the Rams in 1984, confirmed Sunday night that, despite his efforts, the Rams were sticking with their new look.

"I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our great fans and former players," Dickerson wrote on his Twitter account. "Unfortunately, the front office is set on their new logos."

Dickerson had been gathering opinions from the team's fan base, posting the following message on Wednesday asking fans to pick between two different logos.

.@RamsNFL fans, I reviewed your comments regarding our new logos and share in your disappointment. I’ll be speaking with the Rams on our behalf. Please like if you prefer the logo on the left and retweet to vote for the logo on the right (Rams booster club).

-The Rambassador pic.twitter.com/wZuzCzwdER — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) March 25, 2020

The reason behind the new logos, as it was explained to Dickerson, has to do with the Rams' desire to establish their own identity in Los Angeles after spending over two decades in St. Louis before returning to L.A. in 2016. That answer didn't fly with Dickerson.

"I said, that has nothing to do with nothing," Dickerson said. "The players who played there, you give them respect. Anybody who plays under the Rams' logo, no matter where they were, played for the Rams."

While he isn't a fan of the new logos, Dickerson should be happy with the fact that the Rams have apparently gone away from the navy gold/blue jerseys that the then St. Louis Rams began wearing in 2000, shortly after winning the franchise's first Super Bowl. That color scheme came with the Rams to Los Angeles with one minor change: the Rams started wearing navy blue and white helmets to pay homage to the helmets the Rams wore during the "Fearsome Foursome" era of the 1960s. The Rams' primary colors will once again be royal blue and yellow, the team's primary color scheme from 1973-99.

Color scheme aside, Dickerson still isn't a fan of the new logos, an opinion he likely won't change anytime soon.

"The logo, no, I'm not feeling it," Dickerson said last month. "I just don't like it. And I just hope to God that they don't change the logo on the helmet. If they do that on the helmet, that's gonna be a disaster."