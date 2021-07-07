The Los Angeles Rams will be wearing a new alternate uniform this season, but it has not officially been revealed just yet. According to a recent report from Sportslogos.net, it will be white jerseys the Rams are adding to their repertoire. During a recent autograph session, Rams rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell shared pictures from the event on his Instagram. There, we saw pictures of new white jerseys.

A team source reportedly confirmed to Sportslogos.net that these are indeed the Rams' new alternate jerseys, but there are conflicting reports when it comes to this. According to Holden Cantor of FanSided, the memorabilia company hosting Atwell said that the uniforms were made specifically for the event. Sportslogos.net refutes this by pointing to the fact that the Rams have denied legitimate leaks in the past.

Check out pictures of the alleged new white jerseys from Atwell's Instagram account:

@tutuatwell on Instagram

The Rams overhauled their uniforms last year, but did not create a white jersey. Their home uniform was blue, while the road was gray or bone-colored. If this new white uniform does come to fruition, the Rams could wear both their yellow and blue pants with them. The yellow pants would definitely be reminiscent of the road fit the team sported for decades up until the 2000s. As you can see below, however, the sleeves would be a bit different since the Rams of old wore two colors.

Kevin Greene #91 of the Los Angeles Rams in action against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game September 9, 1990 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Greene played for the Rams from 1985-92. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

According to Sportslogos.net, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said that the new alternate jerseys will be announced before training camp opens on July 25. Then, we will know for sure if the white jerseys are coming back.