When Jimmy Garoppolo re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams in March, he reunited with former Las Vegas Raiders teammate Davante Adams, who "signed off on" the quarterback's benching at the pair's previous stop. A hot mic during the Netflix series "Receiver" caught Adams frustrated over Garoppolo's inconsistencies, including a pass during the 2023 season that sailed behind him, leading to an interception. Garoppolo was later cut by the Raiders in March 2024 after Las Vegas chose Aidan O'Connell over him.

Adams was asked this week about his relationship with Garoppolo following the injury to starter Matthew Stafford, who's on the shelf with back stiffness, and it seems as though any previous beef is water under the bridge.

"I love Jimmy. It was never a personal thing," Adams told ESPN Los Angeles. "It's been amazing, we've gotten to catch up and get on the same page. Obviously, that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there.

"We kind of caught up and laughed about it, and we've been making plays since we've been here."

After Garoppolo signed with the Rams earlier this year, he didn't allude to any ruffled feathers with Adams.

"Pumped, man," Garoppolo said of joining his former teammate. "Haven't seen him in a while. Talented receiver. It'll be fun seeing him again, just getting back on the same page. I've seen what he can do before."

Adams wanted out of Las Vegas last season and got his wish after the Raiders traded him to the New York Jets. He reunited there with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, but the remarriage of sorts only lasted one season before the franchise released both players.

Adams signed a two-year contract with the Rams this spring after his release, and the six-time Pro Bowler says he's anxious to get going with a new team. Adams said during the spring he feels "rejuvenated" with the NFC West franchise after taking awhile to "integrate" himself in New York.

"I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building," Adams said. "And everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."

Adams notched 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns over 11 games with the Jets last season, which pushed him over 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth consecutive season. He gets to work with another former Super Bowl champion quarterback in Stafford, who re-signed with the Rams in February.

Stafford is considered "week to week" with his current back issue and Garoppolo would likely get the call in Week 1 if he's unavailable.