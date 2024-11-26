Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson had a rough night Sunday. Just hours after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Robinson was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Robinson was pulled over at 5:13 a.m. after officers from the California Highway Patrol spotted him traveling at a speed of more than 100 mph in an area that was just a few miles from the Rams' practice facility, according to the Associated Press. In a statement, the CHP said that Robinson showed "objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,"

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the arrest during his press conference Tuesday.

"We're gathering all the appropriate information," McVay said, via NFL.com. "I'll let the legal process kind of take place. I do want to acknowledge that we were made aware of it. What you've seen out there is accurate. We'll proceed as we gather more information accordingly."

Demarcus Robinson LAR • WR • #15 TAR 50 REC 26 REC YDs 384 REC TD 6 FL 0

Robinson actually leads the team in touchdown catches this year with six, including one that came Sunday night during the Rams' 37-20 loss to Eagles. The 30-year-old has 26 catches for 384 yards on the season and has played in all 11 games so far, but right now, it's unclear whether he'll be playing in Week 13 against the Saints.

"We're going to see," McVay said when asked about Robinson's status this week. "I want to be able to gather all the appropriate information before I commit to something one way or the other, but I do know that we've made the league aware. There's a process that they go about, and then I'll have more information."

McVay also added that Robinson, who is in his second season with the Rams, was "remorseful" for his actions.

"I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions and clearly there was a decision that's not in alignment with the things we want to be about," McVay said, via The Orange County Register. "I know he was remorseful about that."

Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, which included winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2021.