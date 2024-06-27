Randall Cobb and his family survived a house fire that engulfed the veteran wide receiver's Nashville home, his wife revealed on social media. Aiyda Cobb noted in an Instagram story recapping the incident that their Tesla charger that was inside their garage caught fire and the blaze quickly moved throughout the home. They along with their three young sons were able to escape, but only with the clothes on their backs.

"We are lucky to be alive," she wrote. "The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread. We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet. I'll explain more later but posting this in case I miss any appts, calls, texts, meetings. Thank you GOD."

In a follow-up post by Cobb, the 33-year-old revealed pictures of the scene which showed his garage covered in soot and ash. He also revealed that after he and his family escaped, Cobb ran back into the burning house to save their dog, Louie.

"Thank you for all the love and positive messages," Cobb wrote. "First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie. We can't thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin, and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action. I can't get the image of the brave firefighters getting into position out of my head; he didn't even have water to shoot yet. I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero.

"Unfortunately, we don't know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family. We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads as shoulders to lean on."

Cobb, who is currently a free agent, has played 13 seasons in the NFL. He began his career with the Green Bay Packers but also had short stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and, most recently, the New York Jets. For his career, he has 630 catches for 7,624 yards and 54 touchdowns in 166 regular season games played.