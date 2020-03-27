Randall Cobb explains why he left Cowboys for Texans, even after Mike McCarthy was hired by Dallas

Randall Cobb certainly didn't have an easy decision in free agency. It would have been easy for Cobb to return to the Dallas Cowboys, especially after the success he had in his one year with the team last season -- and his former head coach Mike McCarthy was hired by the franchise.

Cobb ultimately did decide to remain in Texas, but chose the other NFL franchise in the state. He reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million deal with the Houston Texans, even though the veteran wide receiver admitted he hasn't taken a physical yet, nor signed a contract.

Why did Cobb choose the Texans over the Cowboys? A certain quarterback in Houston named Deshaun Watson had a major influence.

"I think when you look at Deshaun and what he's been able to do since he's been in the league, I've been really impressed from afar watching him," Cobb said in a conference call with Texans reporters, via Pro Football Talk. "He has tremendous ability. He's a winner. He's won at every level, from high school to college. I think he has that ability to take us to a Super Bowl and I want to be a part of something special with him."

Cobb had an excellent comeback season in his lone year with Dallas, catching 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns. The 15.1 yards per catch was the highest of Cobb's career, while the 828 yards were his most since 2015. The 10.0 yards per target was Cobb's highest since his Pro Bowl season in 2014, showcasing the connection he had with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cobb leaving Prescott and the Cowboys was difficult, especially since Dallas gave him second life in the NFL.

"One of the special things about Dallas -- they gave me that opportunity," Cobb said. "They made the decision a little bit tough to either go back to Dallas, or Houston. I was excited about the opportunity to come to Houston, but Dallas definitely did give me that opportunity. I thank that organization for believing in me still and giving me that chance."

In Houston, Cobb will be the primary slot receiver as Will Fuller and Kenny Stills will man the outside. Cobb is set up for success with the Texans, especially with Watson throwing him the ball.