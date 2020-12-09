The Philadelphia Eagles finally made the decision, they are officially making a change under center. On Wednesday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed reports that he would be starting rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints instead of Carson Wentz. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has been struggling mightily this season, and completed just 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards in Sunday's loss against the Green Bay Packers. Pederson saw his struggles affecting the team again this past week, and replaced him with Hurts -- who threw his first career touchdown with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. The rookie's play in Week 13 showed the coaching staff that he could add something to this offense, and he will now get a chance to prove his worth as a starter.

While this was a decision many were eagerly awaiting, there are others that believe Tuesday's quarterback change does not necessarily serve as the death knell for Wentz's time in Philly. In fact, former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham thinks this could potentially be a good thing for Wentz, and explained why during a recent chat with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio.

"I'm more concerned about his health," Cunningham said about Wentz. "When you look at the season and you look at the injuries and you look at the transition of what the team is going through -- it's one of those years. And coach Pederson has to make a smart decision, of course Jeffery Lurie has to make a smart decision. I'd save him. I'd save him, he's a great player, I think giving him some rest is going to help him for next season without a doubt."

"I don't want to say it's a good decision, but what I want to say is that I'm happy to see him not getting banged up and beat up and you know, it's like one of those seasons," Cunningham said. "I think that people are tired, people are banged up -- it's just like, everybody can't be the New England Patriots and go to the Super Bowl so many times and just keep winning and winning and winning and winning. Sometimes your bodies get beat up and you know, giving him a couple of games rest and starting off fresh next season -- I think it's going to help our team."

Even if you don't agree with what Cunningham is saying, he does have one thing absolutely right. This quarterback controversy in Philadelphia is not over yet. Hurts is going to have to prove that he is "the guy" moving forward, or this will be an issue that is dragged out into the beginning of the 2021 season. He does have one thing going for him, however, and that's Pederson's impressive history with backup quarterbacks.