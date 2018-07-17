Randy Gregory gets reinstated by NFL, will be with the Cowboys for training camp
After a lengthy period of time away from football, the former second-round pick is back
Randy Gregory made it back from banishment.
As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by the NFL, Gregory has been reinstated by the NFL and will join the Cowboys for training camp later this month. In its release, the NFL noted he is now eligible to participate in meetings, conditioning work, and similar activities. Once other arrangements are confirmed, he'll be allowed to participate in games and practices.
Gregory may join the Cowboys at training camp and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities. Once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Gregory's clinical resources in Dallas, and subject to continued compliance with the terms of his reinstatement and all aspects of the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, he will be permitted to participate in all activities, including practices and games.
Gregory weighs in:
Gregory, taken in the second round of the 2015 draft, has played in only 14 games during his three-year career due to repeated violations of the NFL's substances of abuse policy. He's recorded only one sack. But the Cowboys will gladly take all the help they can get after losing David Irving to a four-game suspension.
We'll have more to come on this story as it develops.
