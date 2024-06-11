Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Randy Gregory did not attend the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday, via the Tampa Bay Times. Gregory's unexcused absence means he is now subject to a fine, and if he misses all three days he could face over $100,000 in fines.

When discussing the absence, head coach Todd Bowles said, "We'll deal with it."

The 31-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Bucs in April as a free agent. He was with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Gregory currently has an open investigation against the NFL and the Broncos for discrimination. He filed the lawsuit after he was fined over $500,000 in the last year for taking medications for disabilities, including THC. Gregory says he was prescribed these medications to assist with his social anxiety disorder and PTSD.

THC is a banned substance in the league and now warrants a fine, but not a suspension. The lawsuit states Gregory was not granted an accommodation from the NFL for the medications after a request.

Gregory played five years for the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, before joining the Broncos. He played in Denver for one full season and was traded to the 49ers during his second year.

In 72 career games he has 117 combined tackles, 69 quarterback hits and 22 sacks.