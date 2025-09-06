Legendary former NFL star Randy Moss celebrated the end of his cancer treatment this week at Charlotte's Atrium Health as one of the greatest players of all-time was joined by family and his doctors after beating bile duct disease.

Moss revealed last year he receiving treatment for cancer found outside his bile duct between his pancreas and liver. He announced in December that he underwent a successful surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation.

Moss, who retired in 2012 before becoming a full-time NFL analyst, told "Good Morning America" this week the news of his initial cancer diagnosis was frightening.

"I just think that when you live your life a certain type of way of eating right, taking care of your health, and all of a sudden you get diagnosed with cancer ... I was overwhelmed, like hit with a ton of bricks," Moss said.

Moss says he went into "fight mode" after the Stage 2 cancer diagnosis was followed by a six-hour surgery.

"I talk about my faith in the Lord. I talk about how much I love my family. And I talk about the game that I grew up loving at a small age, and that's football," Moss said during the "Good Morning America" interview. "I put one more 'F' in that, in that category, and that's the 'fight,' because that's what I needed to do."

Moss enjoyed a storied NFL career with several different franchises and is one of the all-time leaders in catches, yards and touchdowns. He played with the Minnesota Vikings, Raiders, who were in Oakland at the time, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Moss was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader and has NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Comeback of the Year on his resume.

Helping hand for Coach Prime

Sanders battled through a bladder cancer diagnosis with treatment this offseason and reached out to Moss for a friend enduring a similar hardship. Moss revealed that he told Sanders to make time for his family.

Sanders thanked Moss for the advice through a text message the legendary wide receiver remembers fondly.

"That was more of a burden lifted up off of my chest, because of what I've been going through over the last couple of years, that I could finally be there for somebody," Moss said. "I think that there's a lot of -- when I say, 'selfish men,' I don't mean it in a disrespectful way. We just [have] that macho: 'I don't need a doctor to tell me what's going on with me.' I think for me it's just more that you don't want to go see that doctor before it's too late."

Sanders said last month he was recently cured of cancer following successful bladder removal surgery.

"You have no idea how good God has been to me, for me to be here. You have no idea," Sanders said after revealing the ordeal before thanking his doctors.