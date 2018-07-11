Randy Moss is mentoring suspended Jameis Winston, says QB must 'learn from it'

Late last month the NFL suspended Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for the first three games of the 2018 season due to a violation of the personal conduct policy following a 2016 incident with an Uber driver.

"First and foremost, I would like to say I'm sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in," Winston said in a statement. "It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life."

"I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season."

According to Fox 13 reporter Kevin O'Donnell (via FloridaFootballInsiders.com), former NFL star and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Randy Moss is helping mentor Winston.

Hall of Famer Randy Moss is coaching Jameis Winston in Tampa and has some candid advice for the Bucs QB and other NFL players.@RandyMoss @Jaboowins pic.twitter.com/pEcKcSajqu — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) July 10, 2018

"He's doing things right," Moss said. "It's a bump in the road. . . . Man, just continue to fight. It happens. ... What he did was wrong. You know, I'm not saying right or wrong. There was a woman involved. So I'm not going to get into all of that. What he did was wrong. He knows it was wrong. So, I think it's up to him as a man to understand what he did wrong, live and learn from it and let it go."

Moss, who had his share of run-ins with the league but was never suspended, is hoping his experiences will inform a younger generation of NFL players.

"One of the things that I always told my people: 'Don't be scared or shy to tell me no, because I check my pride in at the door,'" Moss said. ... "I'll thank you later, you know, when I'm not behind bars, or when I'm still on a football team.

"A lot of these guys don't realize that they're being watched under a microscope and they don't realize it until it happens to them and they're out of a job."

The Buccaneers, who slipped to 5-11 last year after winning nine games in 2016, will now begin the season with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback.