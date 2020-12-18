Hall of Famer Randy Moss is one of the best to ever do it, no one here will deny his dominance, but according to him, he soars above the rest. Moss says he sit alone at the top when it comes to discussions about the best wide receiver in NFL history.

Moss says he would put Terrell Owens second on the top wide receiver list, followed by Jerry Rice at No. 3. (or No. 4!)

Moss gave his thoughts on the Owens' podcast, giving his reasoning.

He said:

"I'll put myself first, I'll put T.O. second. I would put Jerry probably third or fourth. I'm talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don't live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that's all political."

Moss continued, saying, "You've seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You've seen guys given contracts or you've seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin."

When evaluating who is the best, Moss says it's all about what they brought to the game beyond the stats.

"You've got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football," he said.

Owens didn't fight back on these comments, making note that Rice played with some of the best quarterbacks of all time.

"When you think about Jerry and the quarterbacks he played with, he never had a drop-off in quarterback. He went from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another," Owens said, referencing Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Moss didn't play with top quarterbacks forever, but I can't help but note he did spend a few years in New England with Tom Brady. Yes, it was after he already established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the game, but it can still be said.

Now before you come at Moss for putting Rice so low, he's asking you to, well, not to come at him for putting Rice so low.

"I don't want the fans and the people watching your podcast to get it messed up that we dislike or discredit anything Jerry Rice was able to do or ever accomplish," he said. "I don't want people to think myself and T.O. is slandering or bashing anything Jerry did, because Jerry was at the top."

I just wonder what Rice would have to say about the rankings.