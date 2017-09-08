Randy Moss wants no part of Hall of Fame voting politics: 'I know where I stand'

Randy Moss, by the numbers, is a first-ballot Hall of Fame talent, but his opinion on Canton's voting process might not be well received by the voting members. According to Moss, Hall of Fame voting is a political game -- a game that he never participated in. Widely considered one of the most athletic receivers in NFL history, Moss spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, before bouncing around the league. He never won a Super Bowl, but he was the most explosive weapon on two of the greatest NFL teams to never win it all: the 1998 Vikings and the 2007 Patriots, who went 18-0 before losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl.

However, even with all of personal accolades, Moss isn't sure it will be enough. Via the Pioneer Press, Moss was perfectly clear about what he thinks of the process to get enshrined (and what he thought about the process throughout his career).

There's a lot of different avenues we could go down with the Hall of Fame. The voting, the criteria, all that stuff. All I know is I just played the game to the best of my ability. I put my mark, I put my stamp, I put my family's name on the game of football and the National Football League. You can't get any higher. Wherever people hold me at or wherever they put me, that's up to them. But I know deep down in my heart, when it's all said and done, I know where I stand. I stand up there with the greats. First ballot or not, I understand what it is, man. It's a political war, and I was one of those guys who didn't play (politics), nor do I intend to play into politics. I know what I stood for. I know what the game is. I gave my all to the game, 14 years through the ups and downs, I still gave my commitment to the National Football League. Like it or not.

Moss will go down with fans as an all-time great, but it's easy to see where some Hall of Fame voters might take issue with him. He'll forever be tied to his "Play when I want to play" quote when questioned about taking plays off and he played for five different teams, including two different stints with the Vikings. Journeymen can occasionally be looked down on. Just look how long it took Kevin Greene to reach the Hall of Fame. There's also the infamous mooning of the Packers crowd in Green Bay, which led a horrified Joe Buck to say on TV, "that was a disgusting act."

Moss was the scariest weapon in the NFL at the height of his career. Getty Images

For an example of a player being held out for non-football reasons, just look at Terrell Owens, who has missed his bid for the past two years. Presumably when he saw the quotes from Moss, he started to tear up and said "that's my fellow diva receiver." Owens being held out has upset plenty of people, and there will certainly be an uproar if doesn't get the nod in 2018.